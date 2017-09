× Search underway for missing 8-year-old boy in the Avon area

UPDATE: Hendricks County authorities say the boy has been located safe.

AVON, Ind.–Hendricks County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for a missing 8-year-old African-American male.

Dajuan Willams was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

According to authorities, he was last seen at the park of the Avon Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Huron Terrace.

If the child is located, the public is being asked to call 911.