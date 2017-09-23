Lawrence police searching for Circle K robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police are asking the public to help them find a suspect who robbed a Circle K convenience store early Thursday morning.

Police say a clerk was outside the store in the 6300 block of Oaklandon Rd. when the employee noticed a customer walk in around 1 a.m.

As the clerk returned inside and approached the counter, the suspect reportedly came up from behind, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the registers.

Officers say the suspect made off on foot with the money, cigarettes and other items.

The suspect was described as a male in his early 20s. He’s about 5’10” to 6’0” tall and has an average build. During the incident, he was wearing a tan or cream colored hoodie, dark jeans, and a black ball cap with a purple brim and Nike swoosh logo.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477), 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.CrimeTips.org.