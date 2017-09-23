× ISU, Terre Haute crack down on big parties, some near campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Several large parties that spiraled out of control in western Indiana have sparked a crackdown by Terre Haute and Indiana State University police.

The two police agencies planned to conduct joint patrols over the weekend in response to the gatherings, some near ISU’s campus.

Terre Haute and ISU’s police chiefs say in a statement that officers have responded to four parties in the past month that got out of control. Those parties spawned reports of gunfire, including two incidents were people suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say between 200 and 300 young adults were present at a party early Sept. 17 that officers for both agencies responded to.

The Tribune-Star reports that when police arrived partiers fled the area, with some throwing bottles at campus and city squad cars, damaging one.