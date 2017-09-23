Interstate traffic slowed while crews battle semi fire

Posted 7:57 pm, September 23, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS—Fire crews responded to a semi fire near a busy interstate interchange on the city’s south side Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. a semi traveling southbound on Interstate 65, near 465, caught fire.

The blaze was confined to the trailer area.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The right two lanes of Southbound I-65 were closed for a couple of hours while crews worked to clean-up the interstate.

There was also a small spill associated with that fire that had to be cleaned up as well.  No injuries were reported.

