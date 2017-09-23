× An alert from neighbors help couple to escape burning home

INDIANAPOLIS—Neighbors alerted a couple the garage to their south side home was on fire Saturday afternoon.

The neighbors also called 911 to report heaving smoke coming from the garage windows.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the 800 block of Cragmont Drive.

The residents, both in their 60’s, were able to get out of their home safely along with their dogs.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Damage was estimated at $130,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental electrical in the garage.