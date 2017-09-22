× Weekend construction project to close a part of North Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers beware, a weekend construction project will close part of the North Split starting Friday night and will last till early Monday morning.

INDOT officials have announced that ramp from west bound I-70 to south bound I-65 will close starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday night and remain closed until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will still be able to get to southbound I-65 by using the Collector at the North Split and taking that down Washington Street interchange where they will be able to re-enter I-65.

The east bound I-70 ramp to south bound I-65 will not be affected.