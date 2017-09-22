× Vigil for Indy’s 99th murder victim pushes for information

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When Keith Williams died, he became the 99th person murdered in Indianapolis in 2017.

“Why?” asks Buckley. “I don’t understand why. The last I talked to my nephew was last week and he promised me we was going to go fishing together.”

Thursday night his family and friends invited detectives to a memorial service for him with the hopes that someone would speak up.

Williams’ aunt says she knows someone, or maybe some people, know who killed Williams, but are staying silent. Williams’ family and friends brought the detectives right to the people who might otherwise be reluctant to pick up the phone.

They hope the right tip will lead to his killer… and justice for a life stolen.

“My prayer to God is for him to expose, uncover, reveal and snatch the blanket off of whoever did this to my nephew,” said Gaynell Buckley. “And I got faith in God that he will do just this.”

Police say a lack of witnesses or people with information quickly coming forward is more common than they like. For a long time, they’ve been urging people to help get justice for victims and closure for their families by speaking up.

The cry has become especially loud since the radio silence following the shooting death of a 13-year-old two weeks ago and the two-year anniversary of 10-year-old Deshaun Swanson killing during a drive-by.

“We got kids dead in Indianapolis now, don’t nobody know who did it, don’t want to come forward,” said “Them your cowards.”

If you know anything about who killed Keith Williams or any other murders in this city, police and the victims’ families, need you to pass along the information.

You can always call 262-TIPS anonymously.