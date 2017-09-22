Vice President Mike Pence speaks about federal tax reform in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is in Anderson on Friday where he is making a pitch for federal tax reform
Pence met with local business leaders for lunch, and he just finished speaking at the Wylam Center. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sen. Joe Donnelly, Rep. Susan Brooks, Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita joined him.
Donnelly’s presence is notable for a variety of reasons. He’s the only democrat in the group. He’s also one of just a handful of Democrats who had dinner with President Trump last week to discuss tax reform.
He’s also up for re-election next year, and some political experts are already calling his upcoming race a “toss-up.”
Rep. Luke Messer, an outspoken advocate of President Tump’s tax cut plan, released the following statement about Pence’s visit: “President Trump is right. American workers need a raise. The President’s tax plan will help create jobs and increase wages and deliver the kind of growth that will revive the American workforce, and give Hoosier workers the pay raise they deserve.”
DNC Midwest also released a statement about Pence’s visit:
“Presumptive presidential candidate Mike Pence is returning to Indiana this afternoon to do Donald Trump’s bidding. Pence has been spending his time in Washington working with Republicans behind closed doors to simultaneously implode our health care system and negotiate a tax plan that will benefit rich corporations at the expense of working families. Trump and Pence have repeatedly shown they are not interested in helping Hoosiers. The latest Republican health care repeal bill would cut funding in Indiana by $4.8 billion in 2027 alone, end the Medicaid expansion that more than 420,000 Hoosiers rely on, and open the door for insurers to charge higher premiums for seniors and people with pre-existing conditions. If Pence really cares about the millions of Americans he serves, he should stop supporting this heartless Republican crusade and work towards bipartisan solutions that expand opportunities for all Americans.”