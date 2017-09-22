× The warmest start to fall ever for Indianapolis

With a high of 93 degrees, Indianapolis tied the record high for today’s date. The day also marked the warmest start to fall on record and the heat will continue through the weekend.

Hurricane Maria is still a very powerful storm and will skirt the Bahamas before turning northward this weekend. As of now it looks like the storm will not strike the U.S. mainland.

The eye of Hurricane Maria is located 395 miles ESE of Nassau, Bahamas. Maria is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected by late Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

On this forecast track, Maria’s core will move away from the Turks and Caicos Islands today, and pass northeast and east of the Bahamas through Sunday. A gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Friday was our 10th, 90-degree day of the year.

Friday marked the warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history.

Be sure to hydrate before attending big games this weekend.

Expect highs in the 90s Saturday.

Expect highs in the 90s Sunday.

The warmest start to fall will continue.

We’ll have a chance for rain on Wednesday.