The 90 degree heat and high humidity continues into early next week

Get ready for MORE heat!! Thursday was the hottest day that we’ve seen since August 26, 2016!! We officially hit 92 and we’re going to hit 92 AGAIN today! That high heat will be coupled with even more humidity so it will FEEL LIKE 96 later today with hazy sunshine and winds under 5 mph.

The sunny, dry, hot and humid stretch continues through the weekend and into early next week! We don’t get a break from the 90s until the middle of next week.

If you’re going to do some tailgating before the Colts kickoff at Lucas Oil at 1pm Sunday expect dry, warm and HUMID conditions. Here’s an hour by hour look…





Maria will remain a major hurricane until Sunday and continue to move NW of the Bahamas. Models are trending a more NE track by the middle of next week, which would take it away from the US Mainland.

90 degree heat CONTINUES until Tuesday! And we don’t have any significant rain chances until next Wednesday/Thursday.