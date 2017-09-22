× Police: Student arrested with airsoft gun after social media threat directed at Whiteland High School

WHITELAND, Ind. – Whiteland police said a student was arrested in connection with a social media threat directed at Whiteland High School.

Police didn’t specify what the threat entailed, but they said the student under arrest had an airsoft gun and was taken into custody.

Whiteland police credited the Greenwood Police Department for working late into the night to make sure students and staff would be safe when school resumed Friday.

Clark-Pleasant Superintendent Patrick Spray tweeted Friday morning to thank local police for their decisive action.

“Our local police are amazing at keeping our schools safe,” Spray tweeted. “Thanks for your help, quick action and continued dedication!”

Reference the threats that were made to Whiteland HS yesterday on social media. The gun was found to be airsoft and the student was arrested — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) September 22, 2017

The Greenwood Police Department worked diligently late last night to ensure that safety for students and staff would be maintained. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) September 22, 2017