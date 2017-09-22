Police apprehend suspect accused of breaking into AT&T building downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department apprehended a man accused of breaking into the AT&T building downtown.

Police were called to the building at 220 North Meridian Street around 2:45 a.m. on Friday on a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered evidence of a break-in, so they contacted IMPD.

Officers and K-9 responded to the scene, and they located the suspect who was trying to run from police.

Officers apprehended him, and he was taken into custody.