New tradition at Colts’ home games

September 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind--  It's another blue Friday here at CBS4. The Colts are set to take on Cleveland Browns Sunday at Lucas Oil stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

This year the team has a new tradition before the start of each game.

If you were at last week’s home opener, you might have seen the newest addition to the team’s coaching staff- Robert Mathis hit the anvil right before the start of the game.

It’s a new tradition Colts' officials say has a lot of meaning behind it.

"Hitting metal on metal is kind of that battle cry that you can get behind.  We wanted the fans to also participate and knowing it's kick-off time and it's something for them really excited about," said  Colts Creative Services manager Derek Wolfe.

Each home game a former player will strike the anvil before the start of the game. We don't know who will be hitting it this week but we are told he was "one of the best." We’ll have to tune in Sunday to see who it is.

The anvil, hammer and it's stand were all made in Indiana.

