Lindsay Riley reads to students at William McKinley School 39

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 This Morning’s Lindsay Riley read to students at William McKinley School 39 this week.

She visited the second-grade classes of Mrs. Sturm and Mrs. Coleman as part of CBS4 Reads.

Lindsay read three books to the students but said she had a memorable encounter with a little girl who wondered if she had a dressing room in the morning.

She informed the little girl that, yes, she has a dressing room where she gets ready in the morning.

If you’d like CBS4 Reads to come to your school, you can submit a request here.