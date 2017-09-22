× Indy lawyer charged with public nudity, accused of exposing himself to high school girls twice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis lawyer is accused of exposing and fondling himself to a bus-full of high school girls on two occasions.

Raymond Fairchild, 71, faces multiple misdemeanor counts of public indecency and public nudity. In the latest incident, court documents say the Northern Wells Community School girls basketball team was on I-70 near the Indianapolis International Airport in June when some of the girls noticed a car was following them.

After moving through traffic to get closer, Fairchild allegedly exposed his genitals to the team before exiting the interstate. Some of the girls noted other “creepy” behavior such as smiling at them and doing “something weird” with his lips.

A coach posted a photo of the man on social media, which prompted the Union City girls basketball team to come forward and report the same thing had happened to them back in February.

In that incident, the Union City coach noticed a man smiling at the bus as they were stopped near Bankers Life Fieldhouse downtown. Fairchild allegedly smiled at the girls and thrusted his hips, revealing his genitals, according to court documents. The girls said he later masturbated.

They were also traveling on I-70 at the time. After looking at the photos, the coaches were sure it was the same man.

Fairchild practices law downtown on Alabama Street, but online records show his license was suspended last year.