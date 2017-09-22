× Get to know Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

For now, the offense is in his hands.

The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier this month, giving up former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett in the process.

The Colts turned to Brissett in Week 2 after a blowout loss in Week 1 to the Rams. Scott Tolzien, who started against the Rams, threw a pair of pick sixes and the offense never found a rhythm.

Brissett lost his first start for the Colts last week, when the team fell in overtime to Arizona in its home opener. He’ll take care of the offense while the team awaits the return of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Here are a few things you should know about the Colts quarterback.

Brissett hails from Palm Beach, Florida, and considers that his favorite vacation spot.

He’s a big fan of Jay-Z.

Brissett is a self-avowed TV fan.

His favorite food is macaroni and cheese.

Brissett counts Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony among his favorite athletes.

He says if he could have lunch with three people, he’d invite Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan and Warren Buffet.