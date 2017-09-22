Get to know Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For now, the offense is in his hands.

The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier this month, giving up former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett in the process.

The Colts turned to Brissett in Week 2 after a blowout loss in Week 1 to the Rams. Scott Tolzien, who started against the Rams, threw a pair of pick sixes and the offense never found a rhythm.

Brissett lost his first start for the Colts last week, when the team fell in overtime to Arizona in its home opener. He’ll take care of the offense while the team awaits the return of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Here are a few things you should know about the Colts quarterback.

Brissett hails from Palm Beach, Florida, and considers that his favorite vacation spot.

Palm Beach: Not a place to spend some time

He’s a big fan of Jay-Z.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: JAY-Z performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival – Day 1 at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Brissett is a self-avowed TV fan.

Nothing wrong with a little “Netflix and chill”

His favorite food is macaroni and cheese.

No arguments here!

Brissett counts Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony among his favorite athletes.

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. Remember when LeBron vs. Carmelo was a thing in the 2003 NBA Draft? (images from Getty)

He says if he could have lunch with three people, he’d invite Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan and Warren Buffet.

Now there’s a lunch party: Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan, and Warren Buffett (images from Getty)

