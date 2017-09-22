× Fishers police continue search for gunman after man is shot behind sandwich shop

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police continue to search for the gunman responsible for shooting a 21-year-old man.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting which took place behind a sandwich shop near State Road 37 and East 131st street.

So far no arrests have been made and police don’t know what led up to the shooting which took place here behind me, but one thing everyone does agree on is that the violence is not the norm here in Fishers.

“Expecting anywhere to be totally safe is just not logical,” said Fishers resident Terri Tucker.

During the day police tried to track down any possible surveillance video from nearby businesses. The area is surrounded by several stores and restaurants and police are hoping someone heard or saw something that can help their case.

In the meantime, police didn’t have much new information to offer on the motive for the shooting, but say all divisions of the police department are working to locate the triggerman.

Earlier this week Fishers celebrated being named the best place to live in America by Money magazine, in part for the low crime rate.

In fact, while this year’s numbers haven’t been finalized, according their annual report last year Fishers only had 5 aggravated assaults, with less than a dozen such crimes in both 2015 and 2014.

“The bigger we get the odds of crime are going to get bigger, but I don’t think it puts a stain on Fishers. It’s still a great place to live,” said resident Jerri Lynn.

“Stuff happens unfortunately. We have a good police department and community, but you can’t be a 100 percent safe,” said Tucker.

Police did not have much information to give out on a possible suspect. They believe the shooter may have fled in a blue car, but didn’t have a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fishers police at 773-1282.