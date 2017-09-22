× Driver seriously injured after rear-end collision with school bus in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.—One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in Columbus, Indiana Friday afternoon.

That crash happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue.

Officials say a car rear ended the school bus, which was transporting 8 children at the time.

The driver of the car sustained serious head injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation says the driver injured was a female student that attended one of the schools in the district. Officials say two adults and two students on the bus were checked out at the hospital.

Gladstone Avenue is currently shut down in the area.