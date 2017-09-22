× ‘Double Hat Bandit’ suspected in more than a dozen bank robberies arrested in Whiteland

WHITELAND, Ind.– The so-called “Double Hat Bandit” was arrested Thursday in Whiteland by the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Whiteland Police Department.

Shayne Carson, 54, was arrested without incident in a motel parking lot, authorities say. He faces charges in in Salt Lake City, Utah and is suspected in 13 bank robberies throughout Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho from December 19, 2016 and July 22, 2017.

Police say in each instance, he wore two hats. Since the investigation began, he has also been identified in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio.

Carson had his initial appearance in court Friday. He is expected to be transferred to Utah to face the bank robbery charged filed in Salt Lake City.