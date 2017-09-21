Vice President Mike Pence to pitch tax reform during Anderson visit Friday

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on July 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)

ANDERSON, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Anderson Friday to pitch tax reform efforts.

Sources tell CBS4 that Pence will speak Friday afternoon at the Flagship East – Wylam Center.

No additional details about the former Indiana governor’s visit have been released.

The Indiana Republican Party revealed earlier this week that President Donald Trump is also planning to visit the Hoosier State. He will pitch federal tax reform next week.

Details of the president’s visit are still being worked out.

