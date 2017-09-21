× Tropical Storm Jose weakens while Hurricane Maria is gaining strength

Tropical Storm Jose weakens while Hurricane Maria is picking up steam. Tropical Storm Jose is currently producing gusty winds, high surf and rip currents off the coast of New England. Hurricane Maria is getting stronger as it moves toward the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Tropical Storm Jose

The center of Tropical Storm Jose is locates 160 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a large system. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. A sustained wind of 38 mph with a gust to 49 mph was recently reported at the Nantucket Airport. An unofficial observing site in Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard recently reported a sustained wind of 37 mph and a gust to 46 mph.

Jose is stationary, and the system is expected to meander well offshore of the coast of southeast New England for the next few days. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Jose is forecast to become post-tropical tonight or on Friday.

Hurricane Maria

The large eye of Hurricane Maria is located 135 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. A wind gust to 49 mph was recently reported at Santiago de Los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the

north-northwest is forecast early Friday, with that motion continuing through early Saturday. On this forecast track, Maria’s eye will continue to pass offshore of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic today, and then move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas tonight and on Friday. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next day or so.