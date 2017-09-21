× Police: Greenwood teen calls to report stolen drugs, says she was robbed at gunpoint

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An underage girl called police in Greenwood to report that someone had stolen her drugs, police say.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, prompting an investigation from the Greenwood Police Department. The case involved a total of five teenagers, all between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police said the female juvenile told them that two boys came to her home on Lawndale Drive, put a gun to her head and stole the marijuana she’d planned to sell them.

Officers searched the home, where they found drug paraphernalia “all over the house.” Police tracked down the alleged thieves, arrested them and took them to the juvenile detention center.

The girl admitted she’d arranged a drug deal with the others. According to the incident report from the Greenwood Police Department, one of the boys said they went to the home under the guise of buying the drugs but planned to steal them instead.

Officers found marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale and a grinder at the home where the robbery occurred. Searches of other homes in connection with the case turned up a grinder, the stolen marijuana and the gun used in the robbery.

Greenwood police said the teens involved in the theft would likely face charges related to robbery and illegal drug possession. The girl who was robbed would likely face a charge of possession of paraphernalia. All would be likely be charged as juveniles, police said.