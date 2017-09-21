Muncie police arrest man accused of robbing convenience store, punching K-9

Posted 4:03 pm, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05PM, September 21, 2017

Jesse Lindsey

MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and punched a police K-9.

Jesse Lindsey, 40, faces charges of robbery, theft, interfering with or mistreating a service animal and resisting law enforcement.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a Marathon Gas station located at 105 West McGalliard Road Thursday afternoon. A convenience store employee told police the suspect walked up with a candy bar, then displayed a handgun and demanded he open the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Another officer said over the radio he had a suspect hiding underneath a home in the 3400 block of North Walnut Street. He had been located with the help of a police K-9 unit named Jan.

Muncie police K-9 Jan

Police ordered Lindsey to crawl towards them so the dog could be removed. Lindsey kept fighting the dog, punching it in the face. Jan continued to pull Lindsey towards the officers as he continued to fight and escape from the dog.

Officers confirmed the suspect found under the home was the same person who robbed the store, based on security footage.

The handgun allegedly used in the crime was found in the 200 block of West Berkley. Police determined it had been reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

