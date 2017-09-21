× Man found shot multiple times at east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was found shot inside a home Wednesday night.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Grant Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday where they discovered a 40-year-old man had been shot multiple times just inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members discovered the victim and called police. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Detectives canvassed the area to find any additional information about the case but came away without any reliable information about a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Det. David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).