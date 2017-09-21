Man caught on camera peeping in windows and trespassing on city’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An east side neighborhood is on high alert after an unwanted visitor was caught on camera sneaking around people’s private property.

“You can see a man walking across the backyard then he ends up on my porch and plays around in there for about ten to fifteen minutes. Then walked out of my porch and onto my neighbor's porch and then back across the way he walked in,” said homeowner Kary Koelliker.

Koelliker caught the homeowner on his home surveillance camera. Koelliker tells CBS4 he rolled back his surveillance footage on Monday after he noticed someone had stopped by and says he found this guy casing his home.

“He left four gates open and those gates are never open. So that is how I knew someone had been through,” said Koelliker.

Koelliker who has lived in the Little Flower neighborhood for 15-years tells me he has no idea who this guy is and wants to know why he was trespassing.

“I was very nervous. I do not like people coming onto the property uninvited,” said Koelliker.

Neighbors say the guy walked through at least three backyards and cased the homes.

“Do not come near my home again,” said Koelliker.

Neighbors in the area are on the lookout for the peeper who did not take anything this time but are afraid he will soon.

“IMPD came and saw the video; the officer was going to keep an eye out for him. If he comes in he will not leave…at least not upright,” said Koelliker.

IMPD is working with people who live in the area to increase patrols but they still need the public’s help, if you recognize this guy call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.