Kokomo police investigating after woman dies in head-on collision traveling wrong way

KOKOMO, Ind. – Authorities in Kokomo responded to two-vehicle accident Sunday that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.

At around 4:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of US 31 near the overpass for Markland Ave. and SR 22 on a report of an accident with injuries.

Police determined that a driver, identified as Amber Watson, 29, of Kokomo, was traveling in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of US 31.

She reportedly struck a semi truck, driven by David Peterkin, 68, of Florida, head-on and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterkin was airlifted to the hospital and has been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department.