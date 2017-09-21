Indianapolis animal shelter over capacity, may have to euthanize animals dropped off

Posted 10:43 am, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, September 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is over capacity. It’s gotten so bad, they’ve put a sign on their door telling people if they drop off an animal, there’s a high risk it will be euthanized.

The organization’s public information officer says they have almost 1,000 dogs and cats in their care right now.

In an effort to encourage adoptions, they’re holding special deals right now through the beginning of next month.

The “Feline Frenzy” special will let you adopt a cat with no fees any day of the week. They’re offering free adoptions for dogs on the weekend.

