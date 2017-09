× IMPD officer in stable condition after Thursday night crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer was involved in a crash Thursday night on the northeast side.

At around 8:30 p.m., the officer was struck byt another vehicle near E. 38th St. and Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

The IMPD officer was taken to Methodist Hospital per department policy. They are in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.