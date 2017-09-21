‘Grundy Crew’ leader sentenced to non-reporting probation after taking plea deal for dealing marijuana

Posted 12:11 pm, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 21, 2017

Richard Grundy III

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang will serve no more time in jail.

Just two years ago, Richard Grundy III faced multiple counts of murder and numerous other charges, but today he walked out of court basically a free man.

Last month, Grundy pleaded guilty to a single felony count of dealing marijuana. He said he took the plea deal because he was concerned he wouldn’t receive a fair trial. As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to six years. But more than 1,000 days of that sentence were suspended. He also received credit for the 572 days he awaited trial in the Marion County Jail as he faced various murder and conspiracy charges for leading an organization that was investigated for more than a dozen unsolved killings.

He was sentenced on Thursday to two years of non-reporting probation

He is still recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered while attending a funeral for a relative this summer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s