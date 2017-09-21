× Fugitive from Virginia apprehended in Yorktown after fleeing sentencing for child porn

YORKTOWN, Ind. – Authorities in Delaware County arrested a fugitive from Virginia on Wednesday after he reportedly fled following sentencing for child porn.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Jessie Coates was wanted out of Halifax County, Virginia for several child pornography related charges.

He received a sentence totaling 63 years for possession of child pornography, enticing a minor to perform in porn and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Officers with the Yorktown Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office located Coates in Evergreen West Addition after receiving word that he was possibly in the area.

He was transported to Delaware County Jail and will be sent back to Virginia.