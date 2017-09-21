Crews battle fire at vacant home on city’s near northeast side; 2 firefighters overcome by heat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two firefighters became overheated and had to be treated at the scene Thursday morning while crews battled a near northeast side house fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched after receiving a call about the fire just after 6:10 a.m. at 2424 N. Gale St. The home was vacant; crews searched inside and didn’t find anyone.

There was no power to the home, IFD said. The firefighters who became overheated at the scene were expected to be OK.

IFD said the fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.