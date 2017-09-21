Brown County brings back seasonal ‘leaf cam’ to document fall foliage

Posted 9:21 am, September 21, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Brown County officials say their seasonal “leaf cam” is up and running to document the changing colors of fall foliage.

The southern Indiana county is known for its leafy trees, which turn vivid colors in autumn.

County officials say they installed a camera on top of a cabin at Bean Blossom overlook this year. That should offer a better panorama.

The camera allows viewers on the web to watch-time lapsed video of the changing leaves.

Mid-October is usually the peak season for watching the changing colors. But weather can also impact when it begins and ends.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s