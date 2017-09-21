× Brown County brings back seasonal ‘leaf cam’ to document fall foliage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Brown County officials say their seasonal “leaf cam” is up and running to document the changing colors of fall foliage.

The southern Indiana county is known for its leafy trees, which turn vivid colors in autumn.

County officials say they installed a camera on top of a cabin at Bean Blossom overlook this year. That should offer a better panorama.

The camera allows viewers on the web to watch-time lapsed video of the changing leaves.

Mid-October is usually the peak season for watching the changing colors. But weather can also impact when it begins and ends.