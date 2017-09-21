× Ball State takes on Western Kentucky for the first time since 2008

Ball State Cardinals are taking on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for the first time since 2008. The NCAA football game will be broadcast live from Bowling Green, Kentucky Saturday night at 7 PM. Since both of the team’s colors are red, Western Kentucky will be doing a white out. Ball State is coming off a 28-13 home win over Tennessee Tech, and Western Kentucky was beaten 23-22 by Louisiana Tech last Saturday. Last time these two teams played in 2008 Ball State won with a 24-7 score.

How to watch the game on your TV:

The game will be on WTTV 4.2 which is available on channel 4.2 and channel 29.2.

If you live in Indianapolis or cities north you’ll get a better signal on 29.2.

If you live in a city south of Indianapolis you’ll get better signal on 4.2.

Comcast customers will get WTTV 4.2 on Comcast channels 170, 252, 419 or 423.

If you don’t find them there please contact your television provider and let us know.

