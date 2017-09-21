Ax-wielding man fights off suspected drug user

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- A Bloomington man admits he took an axe to a stranger’s truck damaging the headlight, windshield and the side mirror. Dante Jewell says the reason for the attack is because he’s tired of drugs in his neighborhood.

“I did what I did, so I’ll own up to it,” explains Dante Jewell, axe-wielding man.

Tuesday evening around 7 o’clock, while Jewell was on his balcony he noticed a suspicious truck.

“Then I saw a needle go into the driver’s arm and I was like oh no, no! This has gone too far, too much, too many times. I got to deal with this,” explains Jewell.

The original plan was to warn the suspected drug user but the confrontation quickly went from verbal to violent.

“(He) swung at me with his hand that had the needle in it,” explains Jewell.

Jewell then grabbed his weapon, an axe.

“I took a swing at his truck and hit the driver’s side mirror, I think that came off,” explains Jewell.

Strike two and three were are the windshield and then another swing was to the headlight. The busted headlight cover is still in the parking lot. The blows were enough to break Jewell’s axe.

“I will admit I may have overreacted. I probably should’ve just scared them into his vehicle and left it alone. At that point when you see a used needle coming your way, I mean it becomes about survival,” explains Jewell.

Bloomington Police say they got the driver of the truck reported the incident. He met officers a few blocks away from the apartment complex. At first, the driver told officers he was reading a newspaper when Jewell attacked him. The driver later changed his story, allegedly admitting to doing drugs and throwing away the syringe before calling police. When officers searched the truck they didn’t find any drugs or paraphernalia.

“I just wasn’t having it. Especially since in this unit, I know people, some people have kids. There are families that are trying to get by without any trouble this is becoming too much of a nuisance,” explains Jewell.

Jewell told CBS 4 he’s called police over and over, reporting drug deals and dirty needles dumped around his place. This problem his personal, Jewell used to be a counselor for Narcotics Anonymous.

“I’ve seen the horrible truth of it,” explains Jewell.

He wants that horrible truth to stay away from his home.

“I’m confident they’re not stupid enough to come back. Yes, I’m confident I won’t see them again,” explains Jewell.

Bloomington Police have not filed any charges in this case. This is still an ongoing investigation.