String of 90-degree days ahead for central Indiana; Hurricane Maria now a Category 3

We are in for a HOT and HUMID stretch of weather! We'll hit 90 degrees for the 9th time this year today.

We haven't seen a 90 degree day since August 21st and we typically average 19 in a given summer. With the added humidity it will FEEL LIKE 94 by 3 p.m. today along with hazy sunshine and dry conditions.

This dry, sunny, humid and hot stretch will continue into early next week! Most will stay completely dry through next Wednesday!

We'll likely see four 90 degree days in a row, which will take our summer tally up to 12 by Sunday.

Most of us will stay 100% dry, hot and humid for the next 7 days!

Hurricane Maria is back up to MAJOR hurricane status. The center of circulation will pass just to the north of the Dominican Republic today. It will impact the Turks & Caicos on Friday and models are now indicating that it should NOT impact the US mainland and will eventually turn Northeast and AWAY from the US Mainland.