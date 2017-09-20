Update on Andrew Luck? Not really

Posted 6:28 pm, September 20, 2017, by

Andrew Luck warms up before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 16, 2016. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s gotten to be a weekly ritual at the Indianapolis Colts Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center. At some point, Chuck Pagano is asked about the availability of quarterback Andrew Luck.

The latest: Luck won’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and won’t practice this week. The latter almost assuredly means the team’s $140 million quarterback won’t be available for the Oct. 1 visit to Seattle.

Without speculating further, here’s the blow-by-blow of Pagano’s give-and-take with the media Wednesday regarding Luck:

Reporter: Will Andrew Luck practice today or this week?

Pagano: No.

Reporter: Is Andrew Luck getting there?

Pagano: Yeah.

Reporter: Do you guys know more than you’re saying?

Pagano: You know as much as we do. As God is my witness, when he drops out there and trots out there . . . God is my witness.

Reporter: How much of this is up to Andrew to decide he’s ready to go?

Pagano: Again, we listen to our docs and trainers. I hate to sound like a broken record, but that’s what we do. When they say he’s ready. He’s pushing and they’re pushing him.

Reporter: Does he seem anxious to play?

Pagano: What do you think (laughing)?

Reporter: I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know.

Pagano: Do you think he’s a competitor?

Reporter: I do.

Pagano: Then that would answer your question.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s