× Tropical Storm Jose and Hurricane Maria

We still have two active tropical systems. Jose has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is affecting weather on the east coast. Maria is taking a path through the islands, similar to Hurricane Irma. It’s exact track and impact for the eastern US won’t be clear until this weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose

The center of Tropical Storm Jose is located 140 miles SE of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a large system. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. A NOAA buoy, located about 65 miles southeast of Nantucket, recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph and a gust to 52 mph.

Jose is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue through tonight. A slow westward motion should begin on Thursday. On this forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast today, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Maria

The center of Hurricane Maria is located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just offshore of the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. A sustained wind of 45 mph with a gust to 77 mph was recently reported at Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. A sustained wind of 46 mph with a gust to 76 mph was recently reported at Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. On this forecast track, the center of Maria will move away from the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico this afternoon. The center will then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to remain a dangerous major hurricane through Friday.