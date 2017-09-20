Traffic light falls, smashes into SUV during two-vehicle crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At least two vehicles were damaged after a traffic light fell during a crash Wednesday morning on the north side.

According to dispatchers, the incident happened at 38th Street and College Avenue around 8 a.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said one vehicle hit the pole holding the traffic light. The pole then fell and the traffic light smashed into the hood of another vehicle.

Crews from the Department of Public Works were making repairs. The intersection will have barricades and stop signs until the work is complete. IMPD officers were directing traffic at the scene.

According to IMPD, no injuries were reported and the crash involved property damage.