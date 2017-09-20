× The summer sizzle is back, and the latest on Hurricane Maria

The summer SIZZLE is back! Heat and humidity will be on the rise for the next four days and its going to be accompanied with dry conditions. Today we’ll reach 87 for the high with heat indices in the low 90s.

Heat will build over the next few days with more 90s in the forecast by Friday and Saturday. Heat indices on those days will be in the mid-upper 90s.

This sunny, hot and humid stretch will continue for the next 7 days. Most of us will see no rain for the next week, and we’re already 2.65″ below average on rainfall since August 1st. Our average high is in the upper 70s so we’re running 10-15 degrees above average for the next week.

Hurricane Maria made direct landfall on the island of Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane this morning. Maria will likely have catastrophic impacts on that island. It is expected to remain a MAJOR hurricane through the weekend. It will pass near the Turks & Caicos on Friday. We’ll continue to monitor if this storm will have impacts on the US mainland by the middle of next week.