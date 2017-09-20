Second student struck by vehicle on IUPUI campus in same week

Posted 5:16 pm, September 20, 2017, by

iupui

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another student was hit by a vehicle on the IUPUI campus Wednesday afternoon.

IU police say the male got off an Indy Go bus, walked in front of it to cross Michigan Street near Blake Street and got hit by the side of a car.

Officers say the student was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. He is believed to be OK.

This is the second student to be struck by a vehicle on the campus this week. Fatima Hassuneh, 18, died after being struck by a school bus contracted to carry IPS students on Monday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Hassuneh died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s