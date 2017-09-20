× Prosecutor files death sentence request for Lebanon teen charged in brutal home invasion, stabbing

LEBANON, Ind.– The State of Indiana is seeking the death penalty for a Lebanon teenager who is accused of stabbing a 73-year-old man to death and attacking the victim’s 68-year-old wife.

Zachariah Wright, 19, is facing more than 20 charges including murder, attempted murder, attempted rape and arson after police say he stabbed Max Foster to death. Investigators say Wright used the Fosters’ own kitchen knives during the attack.

Police say Wright also tried to rape Sonja Foster and set her on fire, though Wright maintains he is innocent.

DNA evidence linking Wright to the crime was found on a pair of jeans, the prosecutor said. He’s also accused of trying to break into other nearby homes.

“I haven’t done nothing wrong or anything,” said Wright during a jailhouse interview.

The state has several aggravating factors in the case for the death penalty, such as Wright allegedly committing the crimes while on probation.

“The crimes the Defendant is alleged to have committed are horrific and serve as everyone’s worst nightmare. Being awakened in your home, in the middle of the night, to find an intruder standing over you armed with a knife,” said prosecuting Attorney Todd Meyer.

Wright is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. His trial date is currently set for Dec. 4.