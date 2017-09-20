Police seized bullet-resistant vest, cash, pot after pursuit; 3 arrested, including 2 juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A brief, low-speed pursuit in Indianapolis led to the arrests of three people, including two juveniles, police say.

Indiana State Police Trooper Casey Witzigreuter tried to pull over a vehicle near 38th Street and Wallace Avenue early Wednesday morning. The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and continued at low speeds to Butler Avenue and then 37th Street.

The car finally stopped there, and with help from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Witzigreuter detained three males inside.

A search of the car turned up a bullet-resistant vest, a large amount of cash, an empty gun holster and 19 grams of marijuana.

Officers said one of the suspects tossed a gun out of a window during the brief chase. Officers later recovered the gun.

They arrested 19-year-old Devontai Terrell and two juveniles ages 16 and 17.

All three face preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a license. Police said the 16-year-old driver faces an additional count of resisting law enforcement.