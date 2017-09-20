× Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for a missing 9-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped by a 40-year-old man.

Brendan Lamb,9, was last seen at 315 E. Brunswick Ave. at around 4 p.m. on the south side.

Police believe 40-year-old Steven Magness took Lamb and is believed to be intoxicated on methamphetamines.

Lamb is 4 feet tall, around 70 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a tan 2006 Nissan pickup truck with Indiana plate #TK803MNF that expired in July of 2017.

If located, call 911 or current guardian Cloe Robbins at 317-690-1882.