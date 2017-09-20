Police find missing 9-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped, suspect arrested
UPDATE:
Police say the missing 9-year-old boy has been located and is safe. IMPD says he was found at the Greenwood Mall.
The kidnapping suspect, Steven Magness, has been arrested.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is searching for a missing 9-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped by a 40-year-old man.
The boy was last seen at 315 E. Brunswick Ave. at around 4 p.m. on the city’s south side.
Police believe 40-year-old Steven Magness took him and is believed to be intoxicated on methamphetamines.
Officers say the boy is about 4 feet tall, weighs 70 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspect is reportedly driving a tan 2006 Nissan pickup truck with Indiana plate TK803MNF that expired in July of 2017.
If located, call 911.
Editor’s note: The boy’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect his identity.