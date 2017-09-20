× Police arrest man accused of moving large amounts of meth through Tipton, Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police arrested a Tipton man accused of bringing large amounts of methamphetamine into the Tipton and Elwood areas.

The Tipton Narcotics Team and Elwood police executed a search warrant at a residence located on South D Street in Elwood Monday in connection with a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in the area. Officers found drugs packaged for sale and distribution along with illegal substances and paraphernalia inside the residence, police said.

Derek L. Boyd, 35, Tipton, was arrested on multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Police believe Boyd distributed large amounts of meth in the Tipton and Elwood areas. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The month-long probe included the Elwood Police Department, Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, and Tipton Narcotics Team.