Parade, football game mark 34th Annual Circle City Classic this weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Circle City Classic weekend is almost here!

The event returns to Indianapolis for the 34th annual game. This year’s match-up features a clash between the Kentucky State University Thorobreds and the Central State University Marauders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Classic is expected to draw more than 175,000 people from across the country for a series of events, including a parade, pep rally, musical performances, celebrities and a battle of the bands.

The 34th Annual Circle City Classic Football Game kicks off at 3 p.m.

The Circle City Classic Parade will take place before the game from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis. Fans will also find a daylong Fan Fest and tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper will serve as grand marshal of this year’s parade. Harper’s NBA career included stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He was a member of three Bulls championship teams and won two titles with the Lakers.

Retired Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis will receive the 2017 Mayor Taylor Award during this year’s Circle City Classic NCAA Coaches Luncheon. He’ll be honored on Friday, Sept. 22, at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

Learn more about the events and get tickets at the Circle City Classic website.