Pagano: Luck will not practice this week as Colts prepare for 0-2 Browns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano announced ahead of Wednesday’s practice that quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice this week. Pagano has already ruled Luck out for Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

Pagano was asked about Luck’s progress and how close the franchise quarterback is to returning to the field following off-season surgery on this throwing shoulder, to which he responded, “You know as much as we know. God as my witness.”

Pagano said Monday that the team is still awaiting doctor’s clearance before Luck makes his much-anticipated return to the practice field.

“He’s pushing, and they’re pushing him,” Pagano said of Luck’s rehab work with the training staff.

When asked if Luck is anxious to play, Pagano replied, “What do you think?”

On Monday, Pagano said he had “no doubt” that Luck would play at some point this Colts season, however at what point he makes his return is still in question as the 0-2 Colts host the winless Browns on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jacoby Brissett is set to get his second consecutive start for Indianapolis in Luck’s absence.

This marks the 13th start Luck has missed in his NFL career.