× Pacers host annual golf outing at Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You’ll have to buy a program to recognize the new Indiana Pacers. One week away from opening the team training camp, the team held its annual Foundation golf outing at Brickyard Crossing.

Coach Nate McMillan spoke about his team, and told FOX59 he’s optimistic about the reboot for the franchise with star Paul George moving on.

“It’s a new start,” said McMillan, beginning his 2nd season as head coach. “Paul was a big part of this organization, brought us great success. We have nine new faces. The guys we brought in will make us proud both on and off the court. We’re looking forward to building this thing.”

George was traded to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, and both should contribute immediately to the new culture.

“We will go harder with these new guys,” said McMillan. ”We will have more two-a-days than in the past because of a short pre-season. We need to build as much chemistry and give them as much information as we can before opening day October 18. It will be a very competitive training camp because we have two or three guys at every position that can play, will play, and need to earn the right to play. We will be more athletic and faster. The theme of the new season is heart and hustle. That’s what we will live by.”

Training camp begins next week when the team will hitch its wagon to big man Myles Turner who hopes to take a relatively unknown group into the post-season.