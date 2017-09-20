× Woman, 64, killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Indianapolis’ east side.

Officers were called to Arlington Green at Indy Town Apartments in the 6000 block of East 21st Street, near North Arlington Avenue, just after noon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed a 64-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. They do not believe the incident was random.

Officers are searching for the victim’s 22-year-old granddaughter in connection with the shooting.

This story is developing.