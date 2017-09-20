Woman, 64, killed in east side shooting

Posted 12:33 pm, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:21PM, September 20, 2017

Scene of the shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Indianapolis’ east side.

Officers were called to Arlington Green at Indy Town Apartments in the 6000 block of East 21st Street, near North Arlington Avenue, just after noon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed a 64-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. They do not believe the incident was random.

Officers are searching for the victim’s 22-year-old granddaughter in connection with the shooting.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s