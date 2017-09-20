Mooresville mobile home residents say they’re fed up with mounting trash pile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, IN --Residents at the Mooresville Mobile Home Community say they’ve been living next to mounds of trash for weeks. Now they’re fed up and hope something is done about it.

Residents say trash has been piling up inside a trash enclosure for weeks, causing it to look more like a landfill.

A spokesperson from the community’s corporate office, who declined to go on camera, says the problem came down to a busted trash compactor. However resident say no one has even attempted to remove the trash since earlier in the summer.

As our crews arrived we noticed men using heavy machinery to clean the trash up. Something residents say hadn’t happened until they contacted the news

“It’s crazy that it takes us contacting the news to get them to take care of what we’re paying them to take care of,” Melissa Lane said.

Lane says issues with the trash have been going on since January. She admits there have been problems with the trash compactor but says those problem have only been compounded by the failure of the management to empty the enclosure. She added that the massive amounts of trash have contributed to a foul smell through the community, particularly on hot summer days.

“We have a lot of disabled and elderly people living here, we have children leaving here, there’s a playground less than 50 feet away. I’ve not let my kids play in it all summer because of the smell, you walk by at night and you can smell it,” she said.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the Mooresville Mobile says they hope to have the trash picked up by sometime Thursday. And a shipment of trash containers are expected next month.